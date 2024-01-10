Alzheimer Society dinner returns to Rendez-Vous next Saturday

There’s still time to get your tickets to help support an organization that offers free programming to people experiencing one of the toughest moments of their lives.

The Alzheimer Society of Kenora-Rainy River Districts is bringing back their once-annual Forget Me Not Dinner to Fort Frances in an effort to help raise money and awareness surrounding Alzheimer Disease and other forms of dementia, while also giving members of the public a memorable night out.

Mary O’Connor is the client services coordinator for the local branch of the Alzheimer Society, and she noted that the Forget Me Not Dinner, planned for Saturday, January 20, 2024, will be an excellent night out for all involved and a return to form following significant disruptions.

“This is our first dinner since COVID, so I’m really hoping people will come out,” O’Connor said.

“We’re having it at the Rendez-Vous. There’s a big supper, there’s going to be really fabulous entertainment, and there’s also going to be a guest speaker. We’ll have draws all night, you know, the whole thing.”

The dinner event serves as a big fundraiser for the local Alzheimer Society, helping to ensure that those recently diagnosed or living with dementia, as well as their families, can continue to access the different programming free of charge. O’Connor runs dozens of programs that aim to offer support to the newly diagnosed, family members, and even the business community, and all of those programs rely on fundraising events like this one to be as accessible as possible.

“Everything that we offer to our clients, to any family member that has dementia is free,” she explained.

“Whether it’s a music project, whether it’s a touch quilt, whether it’s coming to our educational sessions or just one on one help, I would much rather have people call me. They’re going through something, things aren’t going well, call me, and then I’ll walk you through or give you ideas. When you’re in it and it’s your loved one that’s doing it, your mind goes blank and so I would much rather have people call me and say, okay, what should I do?”

Tickets for the Alzheimer Society’s Forget Me Not Dinner are available now at Northwoods Gallery and Gifts or by calling 807-468-1516. Tickets are $60 per person, and tables of eight are also available for group purchase for $80. Each ticket purchased will include a $30 tax receipt. The evening begins at La Place Rendez-Vous with cocktails at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024.