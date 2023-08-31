All welcome to meet the Auxiliary for coffee

“Coffee and Conversation” is how the LaVerendrye Hospital Auxiliary is kicking off its new year. This is a new twist on the usual luncheon that has been held to welcome members back. The Auxiliary thought that a more casual event would have greater appeal. All returning members along with anyone interested in learning more about the work of the Auxiliary are welcome to attend.

If you are interested in meeting new people and making important contributions to local healthcare, membership in LVGHA is certainly worth considering. Marnie Cumming, the current president, said, “I joined the Auxiliary because I enjoy sewing and thought I could contribute items to the Gift Shop! In the past six years I have made lots of baby blankets but I have also really enjoyed socializing and working with many people I would not have known otherwise. The best part is seeing that our efforts are truly supporting LaVerendrye, helping to ensure that the finest possible care is available locally.”

“Coffee and Conversation” will be held on Monday, September 11th at 1:30 at the Fort Frances Senior Centre. David Black, the Riverside Director of Community Services will share information about services offered beyond the four walls of the hospital. Updates will also be presented about fundraising plans for the upcoming year. Patient comfort is the focus. The LVGHA has pledged to raise $26,200 to go towards two Broda chairs and new window blinds for all patient rooms.

Marnie continued, “We look forward to having a chance to visit with current members but really look forward to welcoming anyone interested in seeing what we are all about.”