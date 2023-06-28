Air Cadets squadron performs in Annual Ceremonial Review

The 908 Rainy Lake Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron recently had its Annual Ceremonial Review. The event is a night to award excellence and grant promotions within the organization.

The following is a list of this year’s award recipients:

Marksmanship Team:

WO2 DeGagne C, WO2 Batiuk, Cpl Saciuk, Cpl Rousseau M and Cpl Rousseau C.

Drill Team:

WO2 DeGagne C, WO2 Batiuk, Cpl Saciuk, Cpl Rousseau C, WO2 DeGagne G, WO2 Langevin, FSgt Donaldson and Cpl Crabbe

Most Active Participation

Sponsored by Capt Margaret Somerleigh, past Commanding Officer of 908 Squadron.

Awarded to: WO2 Batiuk and WO2 DeGagne C.

Gordon and Margaret Wollard Core Value Award

Awarded to FSgt R Donaldson

Fort Frances Legion Community Service Award

Sponsored by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 in Fort Frances.

Award to WO2 Langevin

Most Improved Marksman

Awarded to WO2 DeGagne C.

Top Marksman Award

sponsored by the Fort Frances Lions Club

Awarded to Cpl A Saciuk

Warrant Officer’s Shield Award

sponsored by 908 Rainy Lake RCACS

Awarded to FCpl Whitfield-Barbeau

Recruit of the Year Award

sponsored by West End Motors

LAC N Saciuk.

Top Level Two Cadet Award

Sponsored by Fort Frances General Supply

Award to Cpl A Saciuk

Top Level Three Cadet Award

sponsored by H2O2GO

FCpl E Whitfield-Barbeau

Top Overall Cadet

sponsored by Barry Jackson of Sun Life Financial

WO2 G DeGagné

Promotions

Cadet- Leading Air Cadet

Cdt Wilson

Cdt LeBlanc

Leading Air Cadet- Corporal

LAC Saciuk N

Corporal- Flight Corporal

Cpl Batiuk A

Cpl Batiuk Z

Cpl Doggett

Cpl Gray

Cpl Rousseau C

Cpl Rousseau M

Cpl Saciuk A

Flight Corporal – Sergeant

FCpl Dittaro

FCpl Whitfield Barbeau

WO2- WO1

WO2 DeGagne G

WO2 Langevin

WO2 Saciuk