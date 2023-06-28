Air Cadets squadron performs in Annual Ceremonial Review

The 908 Rainy Lake Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron recently had its Annual Ceremonial Review. The event is a night to award excellence and grant promotions within the organization.
The following is a list of this year’s award recipients:
Marksmanship Team:
WO2 DeGagne C, WO2 Batiuk, Cpl Saciuk, Cpl Rousseau M and Cpl Rousseau C.
Drill Team:
WO2 DeGagne C, WO2 Batiuk, Cpl Saciuk, Cpl Rousseau C, WO2 DeGagne G, WO2 Langevin, FSgt Donaldson and Cpl Crabbe
Most Active Participation
Sponsored by Capt Margaret Somerleigh, past Commanding Officer of 908 Squadron.
Awarded to: WO2 Batiuk and WO2 DeGagne C.
Gordon and Margaret Wollard Core Value Award
Awarded to FSgt R Donaldson
Fort Frances Legion Community Service Award
Sponsored by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 in Fort Frances.
Award to WO2 Langevin
Most Improved Marksman
Awarded to WO2 DeGagne C.
Top Marksman Award
sponsored by the Fort Frances Lions Club
Awarded to Cpl A Saciuk
Warrant Officer’s Shield Award
sponsored by 908 Rainy Lake RCACS
Awarded to FCpl Whitfield-Barbeau
Recruit of the Year Award
sponsored by West End Motors
LAC N Saciuk.
Top Level Two Cadet Award
Sponsored by Fort Frances General Supply
Award to Cpl A Saciuk
Top Level Three Cadet Award
sponsored by H2O2GO
FCpl E Whitfield-Barbeau
Top Overall Cadet
sponsored by Barry Jackson of Sun Life Financial
WO2 G DeGagné
Promotions
Cadet- Leading Air Cadet
Cdt Wilson
Cdt LeBlanc
Leading Air Cadet- Corporal
LAC Saciuk N
Corporal- Flight Corporal
Cpl Batiuk A
Cpl Batiuk Z
Cpl Doggett
Cpl Gray
Cpl Rousseau C
Cpl Rousseau M
Cpl Saciuk A
Flight Corporal – Sergeant
FCpl Dittaro
FCpl Whitfield Barbeau
WO2- WO1
WO2 DeGagne G
WO2 Langevin
WO2 Saciuk