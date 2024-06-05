After 11 years in business, Curvy Chick shifts focus

After more than a decade in business, a local entrepreneur is shifting focus and providing Fort Frances residents with a new event space.

Jennifer Horton, owner of Curvy Chick Boutique in downtown Fort Frances, is bringing to a close the retail portion of her business, while at the same time ramping up her tea business Smashing Tea and creating a space in her Scott Street location to host events and workshops for the public, turning Curvy Chick into a full Tea Room and Event Space.

The decision for the shift in business direction came from a trip to Europe, where Horton said she experienced a different tempo to life, along with the realization that she had done all there was to do with Curvy Chick as a retail operation.

Curvy Chick Boutique in Fort Frances is undergoing a transformation as owner Jennifer Horton begins to shift away from retail operations to offer a tea room and event space. Horton said she is planning on closing the store at the end of July for renovations before reopening in August. – Submitted photos

“We went to Europe in the fall and I think that changed me in just every aspect,” Horton said.

“Just their way of life. We went for afternoon tea, and all of it was just so incredible and I thought it would be really incredible to have something like that here. I’ve had the tea business for four years and I want to see where that goes. There’s definite potential there and I just feel with Curvy Chick, I’ve done everything that I want to or can, and I want a new challenge, a new experience.”

Horton recalled that the time spent in Europe demonstrated a way to live that was less about the hustle and bustle of day to day life and more about the quality of time spent enjoying shops, meals and company.

“Over there it’s just much more relaxed,” she said.

“You’re enjoying your meal, you’re spending that time, you’re slowing down, and I find that resonates with me and I want to show other people that you don’t always have to be going. To take time to enjoy your meal or enjoy yourself and enjoy a cup of tea. Smell the roses, as they say.”

Horton said that the store will be undergoing some changes over the next few months as she mostly transitions away from retail. She noted she will be attempting to sell of most of the remaining stock she has before temporarily closing her doors for some renovations. The new direction for the shop will likely still include some items for sale, Horton mentions accessories and small gift items, but by the end of July Curvy Chick as it once was will be shuttered to make way for something new. Horton said she will take August to renovate and continue to plan before re-opening in September for special events, workshops and tea days.

“I’ve already started that for the summer, Tea Thursdays, so maybe I’ll just roll into a Tea Thursday where people can come in and grab a tea to go, and we’ll just kind of see where that goes. Just start small and simple.”

While Horton speaks mostly about the future, there’s no denying a certain draw to this new business model, evidenced by the store’s Facebook page. Over the past few months Horton has stepped into the special event side of things with Princess Tea parties, wedding and baby showers, and even private birthday events, showing off a space that is warm and welcoming and unique for Fort Frances.

“It’s a bit weird, I’m in a weird place right now, but I think I’m just in a planning stage,” she said.

“I have so many ideas and I’m so excited for my tea business, for these events. At around Christmas time I was like, the front of my store was always just kind of this weird area, and I wanted to put in just a little space to have events or workshops, so it started with that. The store was there and I was just going to have this little spot to have 10 or 12 people to do workshops and everything a couple of times per month, and it just exploded. I realized this is really where I want to be.”

The future events and workshops will likely continue on what Horton has done so far, but she said she’s also done things like fused glass workshops and worked with other local makers, and will continue to do so in the future. She said she’s also looking forward to trying out new activities and events in the future, actively planning for fall in order to provide different and new experiences for people in Fort Frances and the district, providing opportunities for quality time spent with friends or family.

“I’m excited,” she said.

“I’m excited for people to see the space and keep seeing new people in all the time. Then in the fall, once everything has transitioned, I’ll be excited for everyone to see the development and how it all looks and the space.”