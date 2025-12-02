A smile goes a long way – holiday cookie campaign raises $12,992

The local sweet tooth has helped raise $12,992 to be split between Riverside Health Care’s Lights, Camera, DIAGNOSIS! campaign and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

For perspective, that’s 6,496 cookies sold in just a week during this year’s Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign from Nov. 17 to 23.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support shown during this year’s campaign,” Holly Kaemingh, Riverside’s director of fundraising, said in a press release.

“Every Smile Cookie purchased helps bring essential diagnostic tools, like our district’s first MRI, one step closer to home. We extend our sincere thanks to the Tim Hortons Organization, our local restaurant owners, their dedicated team members, our staff who volunteered their time and everyone who placed orders, making this past week such a tremendous success. This truly reflects the spirit of our community.”

Riverside’s $6,496 share will go towards bringing advanced diagnostic imaging services to the Rainy River District.

Riverside said the cookies were distributed throughout the district as numerous businesses, schools, community groups and residents placed large orders for pickup and delivery. Riverside frontline staff and management team helped Tim Hortons employees decorate cookies and made deliveries across the district.