“Rock’n for a Reason” was a rock’n success. This fundraiser operated by the LaVerendrye Hospital Auxiliary once again received excellent community support. Held at the recent Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo, over $16,500 was raised from solicited pledges, business contributions and individual donations.

The single largest donation was received from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29. Their generous contribution of $5000 was key to our overall success.

For the second year running, Linda Booth raised the most money through pledges. Following close behind were Lincoln Dunn, Shirley Dolph and the residents of Green Manor, John McTaggart, and Margaret Helder and the Flinders’ residents. Special mention also for the ongoing support from Holmlund Financial, Daryl’s Custom Landscapes, M.L Caron Electric, NCDS, Rick Hallam Consulting, Innovation Seven and Tompkin’s Hardware.

Each year, the Auxiliary selects a fundraising goal for purchasing equipment for LaVerendrye. Events such as Spirit of Christmas, teas and raffles along with profits generated from the Gift Shop and vending machines at the hospital all contribute to reaching the pledged amount.

As a result of the success of Rock’n for a Reason, the Auxiliary is now able to fulfill this year’s pledge to purchase six IV infusion pumps for the emergency department.

The Auxiliary’s next fundraiser, the Strawberry Social, is planned for Thursday, June 15. This will be a delivery-only event. Businesses will soon be called to place their orders and posters will be distributed around town with the contact information for individuals to order.