A Million Chameleons to take over Kids and Company stage

Kids and Company is holding its second show of the recently revived winter program on Feb. 27.

Emilio’s a Million Chameleons is a puppet show featuring the colour-changing lizards in puppet form performed by renowned Canadian puppet performer Adam Proulx.

According to Proulx’s website the show is “A family-friendly musical spectacular about embracing what makes you special and letting that inner sparkle shine.”

Nadine Cousineau is a member of the Kids and Company committee, she says the committee is dedicated to bringing family entertainment to town after almost folding.

“Kids and Co. was actually close to folding over COVID,” she said. “There were now shows and over that time board members kind of moved on to other things. We have a couple of members who were on the board prior to COVID and have stayed on, those are Nicole LePine and Allison Dresen. Allison worked to build the board back up… so now we have a really great board, we’ve got some really awesome people and they’re really hard workers.”

Emilio’s A Million Chameleons are heading to town on February 27. The show is being hosted by Kids and Co, with tickets available online at kidsandco.ca or at the door. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Townshend theatre. – Facebook photo

The board was late coming together so they were not able to put together a full slate of shows, but they have scheduled three so far for this year. The first of which took place in January, the second is next Monday, Feb. 27 and the next one will be Thursday, March 23. All the shows start at 6:30 p.m.

Cousineau says the board is working to put together a full lineup of shows for next season.

“We’re working really hard to bring an awesome lineup for next year,” Cousineau said. “This year’s kind of been figuring it out as we go, because we’re all pretty much brand new and we are hoping to have six shows in our lineup for next year.”

The goal of Kids and Company is to expose children and families to theatre shows. They fund these shows through grants from the Canadian Heritage Fund and the Ontario Arts Council.

For more information or to buy tickets you can visit kidsandco.ca. Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 online in advance. Children under three get in free.