A Father’s Real Work

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. After wrestling, Johnson became one of the world’s highest-paid actors.

Seeing above and beyond all his public successes, Johnson has stated firmly, “I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have.”

Being able to be a father is both a gift and a responsibility. Having children is a gift that not everyone gets. Looking after children well is a responsibility that not every father takes seriously.

Beyond the basics of food, clothing, and shelter, what children need from their fathers is time, attention, guidance, and most importantly, unconditional love.

Many fathers silently fear they aren’t or weren’t a good enough father. Every parent makes some mistakes, but if you truly love your children, they will sense your care for them and will have the foundation they need to build on.

Leo Babauta, father of six children, encourages fellow fathers to model good behaviour, set thoughtful boundaries within the family, and to have a “Love Conquers All” philosophy at the centre of your Dad operations.

Dan Pearce has stated, “The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.”

When young people are treated badly by a parent or witness their parents treat each other badly, they experience emotional pain that creates insecurities that can lead to a failure to thrive in life.

Depression, anger, and ongoing cycles of control and abuse can continue to create problems in generations of families until someone is courageous enough to change the course of the family’s ship.

If you have a difficult relationship with or mostly unhappy memories of your father (or mother), freedom begins with forgiveness.

Forgiveness doesn’t say that bad things that happened were okay, it says they weren’t. Forgiveness relieves a person of the weight of other people’s issues, putting pain in the past and clearing up the present.

If you have a good relationship with your father or mostly fond memories of him, be deeply grateful for this tremendously important gift that not everyone gets.

If you’re wondering what to get your dad for Father’s Day when he doesn’t seem to need or even want anything, there’s a good chance he just wants you to spend some quality time with him.

He might also like to have some practical help around the house or yard (and may be too proud to ask for it). Father’s Day could serve as a good opportunity to lend a helping hand.

If you are a father, remember that your real, most important work is to love without conditions.