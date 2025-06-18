908 Rainy Lake Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron 2025 Annual Ceremonial Review and Awards

It was a night full of celebration and recognition as the 908 Rainy Lake Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron held their Annual Ceremonial Review and Awards presentation on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the Memorial Sports Centre auditorium. The annual review caps off the cadet’s season of achievements and activities, offering them a chance to be recognized for the skills they have worked and honed over the past year, as well as other recognitions like those given to cadet who are aging out of the program at the age of 19. This year’s Reviewing Officer was Acting District Director Kim Beaudry. Members of the air cadets also received a number of financial donations from longtime supporters, including the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 in Fort Frances and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 in Emo, the Kiwanis CLub of Fort Frances, and H2O2Go. The full list of awards presented that night is below.

WO1 Donaldson, left, presented the Warrant Officer’s Shield Award to Sgt M LeBlanc. The award is given to the cadet who best displays the qualities of leadership and sportsmanship, and is recommended to the commanding officer by the senior warrant officer. – Ken Kellar photo OPP Staff Sergeant Matt LeBlanc, left, presented Cpl Cory with the squadron’s new Most Improved Marksman award at Wednesday night’s ceremony. The award goes to the cadet who showed the most improvement in marksmanship training and performance over the course of the year. – Ken Kellar photo Acting District Director Kim Beaudry, left, presented WO1 R Donaldson with the Top Overall Cadet award, given to the cadet who best demonstrates the highest level of attendance, dress, deportment, participation and knowledge during the current cadet year. – Ken Kellar photo Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 president Cindy Westover, front, presented awards to the 908 Rainy Lake Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron marksmanship team for their performance this year in making it to the Regional tournament. – Ken Kellar photo

Team Participation Awards

Marksmanship Team: Sgt T Dogget, FCpl Saciuk, FCpl Elkheir, Cpl Cory, LAC Westover (Placed First for Zone 26 and also qualified for Regionals)

Biathlon Team: Sgt A Saciuk, FCpl Elkheir

Most Active Participation

Sgt Z Batiuk and Sgt A Saciuk

Gordon and Margaret Wollard Core Value Award

Sgt T Doggett

Fort Frances Legion Community Service Award

WO1 Donaldson

Most Improved Marksman

Cpl Cory

Top Marksman Award

Sgt T Doggett

Warrant Officer’s Shield Award

Sgt M LeBlanc

Recruit of the Year Award

LAC Westover

Top Level Two Cadet Award

LAC Andrusco

Top Level Three Cadet Award

FCpl Elkheir

Top Level Four Cadet Award

Sgt A Saciuk

Top Overall Cadet

WO1 R Donaldson

Four Year Honourable Service Medal

Sgt A Saciuk

Lord Strathcona Medal

WO1 R Donaldson

Promotions

Corporal to Flight Corporal

Cpl Cory and Cpl Margison

Flight Corporal to Sergeant

FCpl Elkheir and FCpl Saciuk

Sergeant to Flight Sergeant

Sgt Batiuk, Sgt Doggett, Sgt LeBlanc, Sgt Rousseau C and Sgt Saciuk

Canadian Forces’ Decoration for 22 years of service

Capt Dawn Gray

Aging Out Propellers

FSgt Whitfield-Barbeau, WO1 Donaldson