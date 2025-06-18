908 Rainy Lake Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron 2025 Annual Ceremonial Review and Awards

It was a night full of celebration and recognition as the 908 Rainy Lake Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron held their Annual Ceremonial Review and Awards presentation on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the Memorial Sports Centre auditorium. The annual review caps off the cadet’s season of achievements and activities, offering them a chance to be recognized for the skills they have worked and honed over the past year, as well as other recognitions like those given to cadet who are aging out of the program at the age of 19. This year’s Reviewing Officer was Acting District Director Kim Beaudry. Members of the air cadets also received a number of financial donations from longtime supporters, including the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 in Fort Frances and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 in Emo, the Kiwanis CLub of Fort Frances, and H2O2Go. The full list of awards presented that night is below.
Team Participation Awards
Marksmanship Team: Sgt T Dogget, FCpl Saciuk, FCpl Elkheir, Cpl Cory, LAC Westover (Placed First for Zone 26 and also qualified for Regionals)
Biathlon Team: Sgt A Saciuk, FCpl Elkheir
Most Active Participation
Sgt Z Batiuk and Sgt A Saciuk
Gordon and Margaret Wollard Core Value Award
Sgt T Doggett
Fort Frances Legion Community Service Award
WO1 Donaldson
Most Improved Marksman
Cpl Cory
Top Marksman Award
Sgt T Doggett
Warrant Officer’s Shield Award
Sgt M LeBlanc
Recruit of the Year Award
LAC Westover
Top Level Two Cadet Award
LAC Andrusco
Top Level Three Cadet Award
FCpl Elkheir
Top Level Four Cadet Award
Sgt A Saciuk
Top Overall Cadet
WO1 R Donaldson
Four Year Honourable Service Medal
Sgt A Saciuk
Lord Strathcona Medal
WO1 R Donaldson
Promotions
Corporal to Flight Corporal
Cpl Cory and Cpl Margison
Flight Corporal to Sergeant
FCpl Elkheir and FCpl Saciuk
Sergeant to Flight Sergeant
Sgt Batiuk, Sgt Doggett, Sgt LeBlanc, Sgt Rousseau C and Sgt Saciuk
Canadian Forces’ Decoration for 22 years of service
Capt Dawn Gray
Aging Out Propellers
FSgt Whitfield-Barbeau, WO1 Donaldson