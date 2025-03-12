$50,000 reward offered in local missing persons case

One year after her disappearance, the Government of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information regarding the whereabouts of Melanie Lapish.

Lapish was last seen in Fort Frances at approximately 9:00 p.m. on February 26, 2024. Rainy River District OPP said that Lapish was supposed to meet an individual for a ride. The police received a missing person report concerning Lapish on March 9, 2024, and the investigation has been ongoing since then, as it has deemed her disappearance “criminally suspicious.”

Lapish, who was 35 years old at the time of her disappearance, is described as female, approximately 5’9″ (175 cm) and 110 lbs (50 kg), with blue-green eyes, long dirty blonde hair and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and a toque.

Melanie Lapish has been missing since February 2024, and the Government of Ontario is now offering $50,000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance. – photos provided by the OPP

“The Ontario government is now offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Lapish’s disappearance,” the OPP said in a press release.

According to the press release issued by the OPP, the investigation remains ongoing by the Rainy River District OPP under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Assistance is also being provided by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services, OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team and OPP Canine.

“We hope this reward encourages anyone with information about Melanie’s disappearance to come forward,” said OPP CIB Staff Sargeant Ryan Gordon.

“Her family misses her deeply and they deserve answers. If you have any information, please step forward.”

Anyone who has had any contact with Melanie Lapish, or who has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit ontariocrimestoppers.ca.