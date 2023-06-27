2023 Moffat Family Fund recipients revealed

The Town of Fort Frances (ToFF) is very pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Moffat Family Fund grants.

This year the Moffat Family Fund supported 15 charitable programs for a total of $121,666.50 distributed through the ToFF Moffat Family Fund Steering Committee.

The mission of the Moffat Family Fund is to enhance the quality of life and make a lasting difference, in communities where Moffat Communications Limited conducted business. Its primary goal is to support and advance the economic, social, physical and intellectual well-being of children and families, consistent with and in furtherance of the vision and mission of the Moffat Family Fund.

The ToFF Moffat Family Fund Steering Committee facilitates Moffat Family Fund grants in support of the municipality of the Town of Fort Frances.

2023 Moffat Family Fund recipients:

The Salvation Army Fort Frances Corps – $6,256.50

Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau – $15,509.79

Confederation College – $5,276.21

Kiwanis Club For Sunset Country Squash Club – $ 10,000.00

Kenora Rainy-River Child & Family Services – For Make A Big Splash Advisory Committee – $10,000.00

Rainy River District Music Festival Association – $5,793.00

908 Rainy Lake Air Cadet Squadron – $7,500.00

KidSport Canada For KidSport Fort Frances – $4,300.00

NWHU For Fort Frances – Community Garden and Kids Garden Club – $5,850.00

NWHU For 8th Street Trails – $20,000.00

NWHU For Food Box Subsidy – $3,600.00

NWHU For Fad Committee – $3,300.00

NWHU For Nutrition On Weekends – $10,956.00

Friends Of The Fort Frances Public Library – $10,400.00

Community Living Fort Frances And District – $2,925.00

Total Amount Awarded: $121,666.50