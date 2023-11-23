13: The Musical runs this Friday and Saturday

There’s still time to get your tickets for Fort Frances’ newest musical experience.

Set to run this Friday and Saturday at the Townshend Theatre, tickets are on sale now for Row i Theatre’s production of 13: The Musical. Unlike the theatre company’s last full-scale show The Drowsy Chaperone, 13: The Musical is written for, and performed by, a young cast, with talented youth from across the District taking part in bringing the show to life.

13: The Musical is about a young boy, Evan Goldman, who is transplanted from his way of life in New York City to Appleton, a small town in the state of Indiana, all on the eve of his Bar Mitzvah. Goldman wants his Bar Mitzvah to be the biggest and best party Appleton has ever seen, and with the help of his friends, must navigate the ups and downs of his new life while also figuring out just what it means to grow up.

There’s some scheming underway within the ranks of the Dan Quayle Junior High Quails cheerleading team in the Row i Theatre production of 13: The Musical, running this Friday and Saturday at the Townshend Theatre. Tickets are available now at Curvy Chick, and at the doors. – Renée Martin-Brown / Row i Theatre photo

The music for the show was originally written by Jason Robert Brown, who also wrote the music for the Tony-award winning Parade and the show The Last Five Years, which was made into a 2014 movie starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. The book for 13: The Musical was written by Dan Elish and Robert Horn. The 2008 Broadway run was notable for being the professional debuts of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies.

Row i Theatre and 13: The Musical director Trevor Barker hopes everyone comes out to enjoy the music and fun of the show and to show support for the talented young performers who have been rehearsing since early September.

“The cast and crew have been working really hard, and we can’t wait to share it with our community,” Barker said.

Tickets for Row i Theatre’s 13: The Musical are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets on sale at Curvy Chick today and tomorrow, and will only be available at the door on Saturday. Showtimes are 7:00 p.m. on Friday, with both a 1:00 p.m. matinee and 5:00 p.m. final show on Saturday.