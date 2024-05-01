12th annual Mill alumni dinner planned for end of month

Employees of the former Fort Frances Mill are being invited to once more come together for an evening of reminiscing among old friends and coworkers.

Planning is ongoing for the 12th Annual Mill Alumni Banquet and Reception, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion Br. 29. The evening will once again feature a meal prepared by the Legion and different ways of taking a trip down memory lane.

The banquet is planning to begin at 5:30 p.m. on May 29 with a social hour, where 6:30 p.m. will mark the beginning of a roast beef and veal cutlet dinner. Taxi services will also be provided courtesy of NSIDO.

The banquet planning committee have tickets on sale for the dinner now, and are inviting all former mill and woodland employees and retirees, as well as their caregivers, to purchase a ticket and join in on the event.

The committee is asking all those interested in attending to either purchase their ticket, or to speak to a member of the planning committee to let them know you plan to attend, no later than Wednesday, May 15, to allow the Legion enough time to prepare the correct number of dinners.

Tickets for the 12th Annual Mill Alumni Banquet and Reception are $35 each, and are available for purchase at the Fort Frances Times, Fort Frances Senior Centre, or from planning committee members Al (486-0360), Alan (274-9202), Herman (274-9520), John (274-3508), Don (274-9139), Dave (274-7086), Kevin (275-8118), Sylvia (218-286-3990), or Vic Alberts (275-5260).