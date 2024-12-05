Youth charged with second degree murder in connection to Couchiching death

(COUCHICHING FIRST NATION, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS), has laid a murder charge in relation to a homicide in Couchiching First Nation.

On December 1, 2024, at approximately 4:30 a.m., members of the T3PS and Emergency Medical Services responded to an incident at a residence where one individual was pronounced dead.

As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. The accused has been taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation by the T3PS, OPP Forensic Identification Services, Regional Support Team, Major Case Investigative Team, Provincial Liaison Team and the Emergency Response Team is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

There is no threat to public safety at this time and members of the public can expect to see a large police presence in the area as a result of the investigation. The investigation remains ongoing, and the OPP are requesting anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous you can provide information through Crime Stoppers at www.tipshelp.com.