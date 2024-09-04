Young entrepreneurs awarded New Gold youth grants

Rainy River New Gold has awarded several Rainy River youth a special grant following their successful application on behalf of their small businesses.

In an email to the Fort Frances Times, Town of Rainy River economic development officer Gajith Jinadasa shared that several youth were awarded the 2024 West Rainy River New Gold Youth Grant in August 2024. The grant is awarded to encourage youth leaders in the west end of the Rainy River District, including Rainy River, Dawson Township and Lake of the Woods. This is the fourth consecutive year the grant has been awarded.

The recipients of the grant include:

Talon and Ryker Jenson, who won the youth category grant for Dawson Township for their “Dawson Grass Cutting” entrepreneurial project. The duo have been in business for several years, and were recognized for their skills.

Lochlynn Jenson was awarded the Junior Category award for her “Dawson Cut Flowers” project, where she started her cut flowers business both to fill a regional need as well as to supply local seniors as a “community give back.”

Maverick and Rain Wallace were awarded the youth grant for Rainy River for their “Wallace Landscaping” project, which is a year-round business specializing in lawn care and snow removal.

“Gord Simms, general manager of New Gold Inc. was gracious enough to attend cheque presentation ceremony, which was held in front of a large audience at the recently completed ‘Railroad Daze – 120th Anniversary Celebrations’ of Rainy River, together with Alex Bruyere (Community Manager For New Gold Inc), Town of Rainy River mayor Debbie Ewald, economic development officer Gajith Jinadasa and town clerk for Dawson and Lake of the Woods, Pat Giles,” Jindasa said.

“Special mention should be given to Anne Marie Rousseau of New Gold Inc. for her continuous support towards the Youth Grant and support to keep this program going.”