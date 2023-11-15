WRRD Lion’s Hunter’s Supper a wild success!

The Hunters Supper hosted by the West Rainy River District Lions Club was another great success, following the great tradition of this event.

Overall numbers were last years. The event was held at the Stratton Rec Centre.

The Lion’s members are grateful to all the volunteers especially the students, also the number of businesses that purchased full tables, the amount this year was fantastic. The Lion’s Club met their goal for the Pie Roulette and are able to purchase eight Companion Pets, four will be donated to Rainy Crest, two for the Emo and two for the Rainy River Hospitals. The 50/50 draw winner was Kim Hagarty. The penny table is always a big drawing card and held up to expectations this year. The supper left no one hungry and Philip Schram provided sone great music for everyone to enjoy. The Lion’s next project is another Pontoon Boat draw in 2024. Tickets will be selling before Christmas so people can purchase tickets for Christmas gifts.

Hays off to the West Rainy River District Lion’s Club, at the present time this is the only active Club in the district and the good works they do is phenomenal. Kept up the good work and may the people of the District continue to support your many good works!