Woollard honoured at RCMP Musical ride

Gordon Woollard was chosen to be the Guest Of Honour at the RCMP Musical Ride last Wednesday. Due to his failing health, Gordon was not able to attend the event in person. Sadly, on Monday June 22, at 100 years of age, Gordon passed away.

The RCMP Musical Ride made a stop in Emo during its Ontario and Manitoba tour. The show was a spectacular event, taken in by around 1200 spectators. Local centinarian Gordon Woollard was honoured at the event for his years of service. – Allan Bradbury photos

Although unable to attend, representing the Legion at the Musical Ride was a great honour for Gordon. Following are Gordon’s words he composed, which were read out at the RCMP Musical Ride:

“Hello all of you wonderful people. I was so pleased and honoured that you chose me to lead the RCMP Musical Ride. I was very happy anticipating this wonderful opportunity. Sadly my body has ways of telling me that enough is enough. After nearly two weeks in the hospital, and air ambulance flight to Thunder Bay scheduled on Tuesday I knew I would not have the vigour required for this important event. I would like to thank you all very much and wish you the best Musical Ride.

God Bless You All.

Gord ”

Gordon Woollard, pictured here just before his 100th birthday last August, was chosen to lead the RCMP Musical ride, for his life of service. – Submitted photo

Gordon Wallace Woollard was born in Dominion City, Manitoba on August 26, 1923. Gordon began working at the age of 14. Because of his connection with the Port Arthur and Winnipeg Sea Cadets, he found his vocation on the water. After working on tugboats and freighters until World War 2, he tried to enlist in the Navy but because of his eyesight was denied this opportunity. He was subsequently accepted by the Canadian Army and began his service there. He met his future wife, Margaret VanDrunen at 103rd Basic Training Centre at Fort Garry Manitoba where she was a member of the Canadian Women’s Army Corps. Following the completion of his basic training, he remained at Fort Garry as an instructor and after a short period of time was posted to the Armoured Corps school at Camp Borden Ontario where he was trained as a Gunner operator on the old Ram tanks. Following his training he was posted oversees where he achieved the rank of Sergeant as an Instructor. He was posted to the Ontario Regiment (Tank) in Holland near the end of War. He was repatriated to Canada in November 1945 and spent two years trying his hand at several jobs including being part of a TUG crew towing a dipper dredge and two scows from Port Arthur to Dingwall Nova Scotia. He rejoined the Canadian Dragoons in Canada and Europe. Among his many postings he served as Range Control Officer at Meaford Tank Gunnery Range, two tours as a duty officer at Canadian Forces Warning and Reporting System, in the underground NORAD Establishment at CFB North Bay Ontario, his final posting was the Canadian Forces Liaison Officer at the Defence Research Establishment at Suffield, Alberta. He returned to Emo in 1978 where he and his wife Margaret lived happily in retirement between their home in Emo and their cottage at Clearwater Lake.

Gordon was a member of the Emo Legion Branch #99 and was a member of the Masons and the Shriners and served as Provincial Grand Prior of the Knight Templar of Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario for one term.

His life of service and duty made him the natural choice to lead the Musical Ride.