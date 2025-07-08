‘Wonderful news’: Ignace mayor lauds nearly $1M in provincial funding for rec centre fixes

IGNACE — A Northwestern Ontario township is getting a critical cash infusion to help with what local officials are calling “much-needed” repairs to an important local facility.

Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford was in Ignace on Thursday to announce $935,550 towards repairs and upgrades for the Ignace Recreation Complex. That money, said mayor Kim Baigrie, will be used to fix the multi-purpose facility’s deteriorating roof.

“The roof is in desperate (need of) repair, so that is going to help, and there will be other things that we will be looking at in the future for that facility too,” Baigrie said. “I mean, that’s the heart of our community — where families gather to do different events, so it’s wonderful news that we got that.”

A media release issued by Rickford’s office said the project will also upgrade the mechanical systems to improve moisture control, make structural enhancements, and upgrade the electrical system with the aim of improving energy consumption and to modernize lighting.

The recreation complex houses one of three summer-available indoor ice surfaces in communities west of Thunder Bay, Rickford said.

The large building also includes a multi-purpose area that is used for public events, functions, concerts and other sports, as well as a bowling alley and a fitness centre, Baigrie added.

Summer ice is also available in Vermilion Bay and Keewatin, Rickford said.

Baigrie said Ignace has been advocating to both the federal and provincial levels of government for help. She said the township continues to pursue other funding streams to help with the building’s upkeep “because we need that for the future.”

The money came from a $200 million province-wide recreational infrastructure funding stream that’s used “to target specific facilities that needed critical upgrades or in some instances, new builds where there wasn’t an existing recreational facility and there was a compelling case for it,” Rickford said in an interview.

While Rickford said the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation still exists to support similar projects, “we’re very grateful for what that fund has done here in Ignace.”

Rickford said he expects the region will see a couple of other similar funding announcements soon.