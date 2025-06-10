Woman’s driver’s licence suspended, vehicle impounded

A 58-year-old Thunder Bay woman was charged with stunt driving near the city late Tuesday morning after a passenger vehicle was clocked at nearly double the speed limit on Highway 527.

Provincial police said the vehicle was picked up on radar at 155 km/h around 11:50 a.m. The posted speed limit on the route is 80 km/h.

In addition to the stunt-driving offence, the accused woman was charged with speeding 50 km/h over a posted limit, a provincial news release said. Her name was not released.

The woman’s driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and her vehicle impounded for two weeks.

The accused, who has been released from custody, is to appear in Thunder Bay court on July 28, the news release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.