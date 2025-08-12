Witnesses sought after body found near highway

Provincial police are asking the public for tips following Wednesday morning’s discovery of the body of a 48-year-old Ignace man lying on a local highway.

Police said they received reports from motorists just before 6 a.m. that the man — who has not been identified — was lying near town in the northbound lane of Highway 599.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators want to her from anyone who was travelling the route between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, including those who may have dashcam footage.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a 60-year-old Kentucky man was killed at around 12 p.m. after a motorcycle he was riding crashed into a Highway 17 ditch just west of Ignace.

According to police, several witnesses saw the motorcycle leave the roadway “at a high rate of speed” between the town and the Highway 622 intersection.

The rider died at the scene, police said. What part of Kentucky the rider was from wasn’t immediately available on Friday.

Anyone with information about either incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.