Winnipeg police beefing up presence in popular shopping areas in December

Winnipeg police (WPS) are warning would-be thieves they will beef up security and have a far more “visible presence” at malls and retail areas across the city this Holiday Season, as they look to combat retail theft and keep workers and shoppers safe.

“You’re going to see a lot more officers out there,” WPS Insp. Jennifer McKinnon of the major crimes division said. “It’s not only about the theft itself, it’s about the safety of our workforce and our community.”

“We do not want the Grinch to steal our holiday shopping season, our service remains committed to ensuring a safe and successful shopping experience.”

McKinnon joined WPS officers and cadets at CF Polo Park Wednesday morning to announce plans for what police are calling “increased police presence for peace of mind,” which includes plans for more uniformed officers in high-traffic retail areas this month.

“Expect to see more officers in busy shopping areas throughout December,” McKinnon said.

And where police will be stationed over the next month will not be random, as McKinnon said they will use crime data to deploy uniformed officers and members of the major crimes division to “key retail locations, to deter criminal activity, prevent theft, and respond quickly to incidents when necessary.”

“This is not unique to Polo Park,” she said. “This is going to be throughout our retail areas in Winnipeg, with an emphasis on physical presence.”

She added WPS plans to make combating retail theft a priority past Christmas and into the New Year.

“Based on the data, we want this to be a priority, our retailers want this to be a priority and our service listens to what our community wants,” McKinnon said.

Police also hope the increased presence will increase peace of mind for those who aren’t working in retail stores this Holiday Season, but who know people who are.

“There are young people starting out in retail or getting their first jobs and that could be anyone’s sons and daughters out there,” McKinnon said.

“If you’re a parent and you’re uncomfortable with them going to work because something might happen, that’s concerning, and we’re committed to working with retail and to working with community to try to do something about it.”

Police also announced Wednesday that Winnipeg Crime Stoppers is planning to release a retail theft “most wanted list” sometime soon.

“These are not our one-off shoplifters, these are chronic, repeat offenders that have used violence when completing the act of theft,” McKinnon said.

Police have also released tips for shoppers, retailers and retail store employees.

Shoppers are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and to deter what police call “crimes of opportunity” by keeping bags and valuables out of sight in vehicles.

Police are also asking shoppers to stay in and around well-lit areas, to be extra careful when handling cash and to use designated exchange zones at Winnipeg police stations when making purchases on secondary markets.

Police are also urging retailers to protect staff and customers by prioritizing their safety over property, and by keeping a safe distance from anyone causing a disturbance, calling 9-1-1 in appropriate situations, and reporting all thefts to police.