Winnipeg musician embarks on cross-Canada tour to spotlight homeless shelter crisi

Winnipeg musician Les Gillis is hitting the road on July 15 with a deeply personal mission: To raise awareness about Canada’s growing shortage of homeless shelter beds and bring comfort to those who rely on them — one shelter, and one song, at a time.

The 66-year-old singer-songwriter from Osborne Village will travel by car from Winnipeg to Newfoundland, stopping at major shelters in cities including Kenora, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, Sudbury, and Toronto. His dual mission is to spotlight the widespread shortage of emergency shelter space across Canada and to perform live music for individuals using soup kitchens and shelter services.

“There are about 35,000 people looking for a place to sleep each night in Canada, and only around 20,000 beds,” Gillis said. “In Winnipeg alone, we have more than 1,200 people in need of shelter, and only 465 beds. I just want to shine a light on that reality and connect with the people doing the work on the ground.”

The project, which Gillis has been planning for several years, will involve interviews with shelter staff and volunteers, video documentation with consent, and frequent updates on his Facebook page. He hopes to compile his findings into a short documentary and explore ways to share it with wider audiences through film festivals or online platforms.

“There’s no agenda — I’m not an expert,” he said. “I just want to gather real, local voices and put it into something meaningful. The government needs to hear directly from the people doing the work, and the people who rely on these services every day.”

While statistics exist, Gillis said they are often outdated or incomplete. He believes firsthand stories will better capture the urgency many shelters are facing.

“Some of the data is years old. Meanwhile, we’ve got government buildings sitting empty, heated, lit — and people sleeping outside,” he said. “There’s a disconnect.”

Les Gillis will travel by car from Winnipeg to Newfoundland, stopping at major shelters in cities such as Kenora, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, Sudbury and Toronto. – Submitted photo

Gillis, originally from Cape Breton, spent decades as a travelling musician before stepping away from the industry. About 10 years ago, he was encouraged to return to music — not for commercial gigs, but for those who needed it most.

“I didn’t want to go back to the bar scene or casino circuit,” he said. “Someone asked what would make me happy, and I said, ‘Playing for people on the margins — in shelters, soup kitchens, wherever music might lift someone’s spirit for a few minutes.’ So that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Since then, he’s performed regularly at Winnipeg organizations including Siloam Mission, the Oak Table, and Broadway Community Ministry. He’s also sung for seniors, hospital patients and international relief events.

“You can walk into a room and see someone barely responding, and then all of a sudden their foot is tapping, their hand is moving — and they’re clapping along,” he said. “Music can do that. It makes people feel seen.”

The cross-country journey is self-initiated and self-funded. Gillis recently launched a GoFundMe campaign and accepts e-transfers to help cover the costs of travel, meals and basic needs while on the road. His neighbours recently held a small fundraiser at his condo building, raising $1,800.

“There’s no deadline — I’ll go as far as I can go,” he said. “After the East Coast, I plan to come home, regroup, and head west to B.C. That way I’ll be able to visit shelters from coast to coast.”

For Gillis, the goal isn’t just to document the need — it’s also to meet it in real time, however he can.

“I’m not here to expose anyone,” he said. “I don’t film or interview people in crisis. I just want to sing to them, say hello, and maybe brighten their day for a few minutes. That’s where this all started — and that’s what I’ll keep doing.”

To follow Les Gillis’s journey or offer support, visit his Facebook page or contact him directly for e-transfer and GoFundMe details.

E-transfers can be sent to support Gillis at Shelterus@yahoo.com.

— Pam Fedack is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.