Wind shear and hail storm hits hard across district

Extremely forceful winds and toonie size hail hit Wasaw Road, Burriss and the southern part of Dance Township, last Saturday (July 13) around 8:30 p.m. Although the storm only lasted about 15 minutes it managed to cause damage to several people’s properties. A wind shear is described as a difference in wind speed or direction over a short distance.

Although I’m not aware of all residence who suffered damage, Kerry Hyatt(KB Ranch) shared, “The winds blew our big barn doors off, causing animals to get out, their animal shelter was destroyed with pieces of the building being blown over 160 feet. Ceramic topped patio table and barbecue were demolished, and pastures and hay fields were destroyed.”

Other damage on LaVallee Rd. North was seen at Ron and Charlene McTavish home – eaves troughs have been punctured with holes, the garden was flattened, a shed will need its roof replaced. Wasaw Rd. was also hit hard, Doug McTavish shared.

Radish plants were left shattered. Many large trees were uprooted across the region Hail the diameter of toonies hit in the River Road region of Burriss last Saturday. Fields, gardens, homes and outbuildings suffered extensive damage when a quick but harsh storm swept through the region on Saturday evening. – Robin McCormick and submitted photos

“I needed to replace about 12 shingles on my house and lots of branches required picking up,” he said.

Thankfully their garden wasn’t touched.

Allison Wanamaker had a tree over her and Chad’s camper. Travis and Sara McCormick saw many of their trees uprooted.

I was told people had power outages lasting from a few hours to 16 hours. Thankfully no one was injured and the people I was in contact didn’t have insurance claims, though I’m sure there’s many aches and pains from all the clean-up required.