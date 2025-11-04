Will Canada abandon environmental assessment in the Ring of Fire?

The federal government has not responded to requests for comment since Ontario Premier Doug Ford called for Canada to abandon its environmental assessment in the proposed Ring of Fire mining development.

At an infrastructure funding announcement for Webequie First Nation last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford publicly asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to disband the regional environmental assessment process. Ford argued Canada’s process is merely duplicating existing provincial and First Nations efforts.“We have to move, and move quick. Let’s get the federal government out of the way. The prime minister assured me that it’s going to be, ‘one project, one process,’” Ford said, the same day his government announced its own process, which bears that name.

“I trust the prime minister. When he gives me his word, he keeps his word.”

Ricochet’s requests for a federal response to Ford’s comments were directed to the Privy Council on Wednesday, whose communications team committed to issue a statement by Thursday. Despite daily correspondence, no statement has been made available on the eve of the federal budget.

Communications staff for Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said she was “not accepting interviews related to Budget 2025,” while interview requests to Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Julie Dabrusin, went unanswered.

Carney is scheduled to deliver Budget 2025 on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.

“We’re investing big in critical mineral projects across Canada,” Carney posted on X on Sunday. “That’s going to create more high-paying careers, power our clean energy future, and strengthen our national defence.”In January, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and 15 First Nations signed terms of reference for a regional environmental assessment in the 5,500-square-kilometre area, located 540 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, where mining claims have increased 67 per cent since 2022.First Nations in the region expressed vocal opposition this summer to twin legislation the federal and provincial governments passed known as Bill C-5 and Bill 5. Together, they designate “special economic zones” wherein industrial projects approved at the cabinet level are exempt from environmental and labour laws.

Some of those Indigenous leaders are now saying they want to see Canada maintain a presence in the environmental assessment process, for transparency’s sake.

Leo Friday is the Grand Chief of Mushkegowuk Council, a group of seven Swampy Cree First Nations, mostly located in the James Bay area, and downriver from the proposed mine sites. During committee hearings on Ontario’s Bill 5, Friday said the province, “must focus on building a co-developed framework, one that guides how we work together on land use and resource development in our territories,” consistent with its responsibilities under Treaty 9.

He’s now calling on Ontario and Canada to develop a joint approach to environmental inventory and assessing the ecosystem damage that the projects will have on the land.

“Ontario and Canada need to work together on trying to figure out what is going to be destroyed. They’re supposed to work together on this, and I don’t know why they have to work separately,” Friday said. “We need to know what’s going to be destroyed and what kind of animals are there before they’re displaced. We need to know the minerals, what kind of medicine is there, and what kind of water is there right now, before they go in. And what’s going to happen to that water on that land when there’s a massive hole on it?”

On top of that joint assessment, he wants both levels of government to commit resources that would enable First Nations to conduct technical and traditional independent assessments – assessments that would be weighed seriously alongside the government’s analysis.

On Friday, Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict made a similar call for Canada and Ontario to commit to equitable infrastructure and social services in First Nations whose lands and communities stand to be impacted by mining development – and that must happen prior to conversations about consultation and consent on major projects.

“Right now, we don’t have enough money, roads, water treatment plants, and so forth. And our bridges are not that good,” Friday explained. “I think the province needs to fund our communities as well, if they want to touch our land and make money from our land.”

No one has been more vocal about the need to meet basic infrastructure needs than Neskantaga First Nation Chief Gary Quisess, who filed to have a federal environmental assessment imposed on the first proposed mine, known as the Eagle’s Nest. an hour before Ford requested that Carney shut down the process entirely. He believes Ontario cannot be trusted without Canada as a second resource.

“They’re full of shit. They’ll find a shortcut,” Quisess said of Premier Ford and Indigenous minister Greg Rickford requesting to take the reins on the region’s environment. “They have to fulfill their duties, their treaty agreement with the First Nations to consult. You don’t hear anything about treaties.”

Neskantaga has been living under Canada’s longest-standing boil-water advisory for 30 years. A visit this fall prompted Ontario’s ombudsman to demand “immediate action” to address “unacceptable and unsafe conditions” there.Quisess estimates that nine out of 10 adults who live in Neskantaga are suffering from addiction, limiting the labour force. That prompted all 49 communities in Nishnawbe Aski Nation to declare a state of emergency last month. He is looking for priorities in the federal budget that would expedite infrastructure and care for people over mining investors.

“The workforce right now is going down, even in urban areas. It’s not healthy. It’s a very big concern for our future. I’m trying to work hard, I’m trying to get open a water treatment plant the last 30 years, now here they’re fast-tracking the resources. Why can’t the government fast-track the resources in the community? Why can’t they build it?”

Neskantaga has been intent to oppose the Ring of Fire at least until basic infrastructure demands are met. This summer, its members, along with their neighbours downriver in Attawapiskat First Nation, began erecting a village to block road construction across the Attawapiskat River what would be the path to the Ring of Fire. Ontario is scheduling that portion of the road to be built in 10 years.

“We have allies, we’re not alone,” Quisess said. “We’re protecting the land. Right across the land, there are other First Nations on the same page. You’re going to see a lot of protesters within the Nation. It’s very sad to see, this ‘divide and conquer’ in the government. I don’t see anybody getting prosperous the way things are today.”