‘Wildland’ fire hazard mainly high in Northwest

With rain finally in the forecast for the Thunder Bay area, provincial firefighters continued on Monday to make progress on fires that had ignited near the city.

A small fire that had sparked up seven kilometres northeast of the municipality was declared out on Sunday, according to Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency.

Another blaze that continues to burn about six kilometres southwest of Armstrong in the area of Badwater Lake was classified as being under control, after it had grown in size to about three hectares, the agency said.

What caused the fires wasn’t provided, although human activity is often a factor at this time of year.

According to a regional AFFES bulletin issued on Sunday night, there were six active fires in the Northwest, with two considered under control and four not under control.

“The wildland fire hazard is mainly high across the (region),” the bulletin said. “The hazard is extreme along the Minnesota border from Rainy River to Quetico Park.”

It added: “Areas of Thunder Bay and Greenstone feature low to moderate hazard conditions.”

Firefighters were able on the weekend to make progress on a larger fire about 60 kilometres northwest of Kenora, due to “favourable winds and lower fire behaviour.”

About a dozen provincial fire-ranger crews have been assigned to Kenora Fire 14, which had grown to just over 1,000 hectares as of late Sunday.

According to Environment Canada’s website, Thunder Bay could see some rain between Wednesday and Saturday following two days of sunny skies and above-normal temperatures.

The mercury is to climb to 24 C in Thunder Bay today, about eight degrees warmer than normal for the city at this time of year.

Last week, Conmee, Gillies, Neebing, O’Connor and Oliver Paipoonge declared municipal fire bans in their communities to prevent the start of grass fires.