Wildfire threat looming larger

The risk for wildland fires across most of Northwestern Ontario has shot up to the high range, as the region appears to have rapidly dried out following a wetter than normal April, provincial officials warn.

“The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources is advising the public that forested areas are very dry . . . with areas of extreme hazard in the Red Lake sector and along the Manitoba border,” an Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency bulletin said late Monday.

As of Monday, two fires burned in the remote north in the Red Lake district, with one of those burning out of control north of Sandy Lake First Nation.

Three other wildland fires in the Kenora and Dryden areas have been put out, the agency said.

According to Environment Canada, clear and sunny weather is forecast for Thunder Bay through to Saturday, when the mercury is set to soar to 24 C, nearly 10 degrees warmer than normal for the city at this time of year.

“To ensure public safety, be cautious with any open flame and make sure your campfire is completely out before leaving,” the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services bulletin said.

Forest fires sighted in Northwestern Ontario can be reported by calling the dedicated provincial tips line at 310-3473.