Wildfire prevention urged even as conditions remain damp

As the snow melts and grassy areas begin to dry out, Neebing’s fire department is recommending residents prepare early for the potential of spring wildfires.

The department posted this week fire-prevention tips to the municipality’s website “to get this important information out to the community . . . to raise awareness at this dry time of year,” Neebing Emergency Services spokeswoman Fawn Kellar said on Wednesday.

Homeowners, particularly in rural areas, should clear away dried out woody debris, trim overgrown vegetation and create a “buffer zone” between buildings and treed areas, the Neebing bulletin said.

It also recommends developing an evacuation plan in the event of a wildfire.

There have been two wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest region since the start of fire season on April 1, MNR says. This compares to seven fires at this time last year, with the 10-year average being five fires for the same period.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, a wildfire was confirmed on Saturday in the Kenora area near Rush Bay Road, about two kilometres south of Highway 17. The fire was declared out before it reached one hectare in size, a MNR update said. A cause of the blaze wasn’t provided.

No new fires were confirmed on Wednesday, a regional Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The ministry recommends that woody debris be composted or taken to landfills instead of being burned.

“If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations,” which took effect on April 1, a ministry bulletin said.

According to the regulations, brush fires can be lit no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be put out two hours after sunrise.

Meanwhile, mother nature has kept ground conditions in the Thunder Bay region on the damp side: snow flurries or rain showers are expected over the next few days, according to Environment Canada.

The daytime high temperatures for the city is forecast to be 7 C, three degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, the agency’s website said.

Wildfires that are sighted in Northwestern Ontario can be reported to the ministry by calling 310-3473.