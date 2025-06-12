Where history hangs on the walls: Summer arrives at Altona’s Gallery in the Park

The gallery welcomed guests on June 6 with a vibrant opening night, featuring two major exhibitions — one by Winnipeg artist Miriam Rudolph and the other curated by historian Aileen Friesen in collaboration with designer Anikó Szabó. Together, these thought-provoking exhibits engage the heart and mind, while showcasing the gallery’s commitment to meaningful, community-rooted art.

“These are big topics, and they’re important topics to learn about and think about,” said curator Renae Friesen. “We’re looking at them through a different lens — and that’s what makes these exhibits so compelling.”

Powerful printmaking on the main floor

Miriam Rudolph brings two separate yet interconnected works to the main floor: Layered Histories: Perspectives on Colonization from the Chaco and Storied Land: (Re)Mapping Winnipeg. Both explore themes of colonization and identity through finely layered etchings and text-based works that pull from historical archives, newspapers, and Indigenous narratives.

In Layered Histories, Rudolph examines the colonization of the Paraguayan Chaco — where her own Mennonite roots trace back — weaving together Indigenous, missionary, and settler perspectives. The project began during an artist residency at the British Museum, where she worked with archived artefacts and historical materials.

“We often think of colonization as something in the past,” Rudolph notes. “But its effects continue to pervade everything: our systems, our thinking, the stories we’re taught — and the ones that are left out.”

Storied Land turns that lens toward Manitoba, using layered prints to explore Winnipeg’s racial and colonial history, particularly as told (or not told) through newspapers over the past 150 years. Using satellite imagery, archival headlines, and etched maps, Rudolph highlights the language and omissions that have helped shape public perception.

“These works are visually stunning, but they also dig deep,” said Friesen. “They spark important conversations — about colonization, decolonization, and migration. Many people left the opening night moved and inspired.”

Upstairs: Faith, loss, and Mennonite migration

On the second floor, visitors will find Faith, Loss, Renewal: The Russlaender Mennonites, a photographic exhibit chronicling the journey of 21,000 Mennonites from the Soviet Union to Canada during the 1920s. Curated by Aileen Friesen and designed by Anikó Szabó, the exhibit offers both historical detail and emotional weight.

Combining archival photos and personal texts, the exhibit explores the struggles of revolution, civil war, and the role of faith during times of upheaval and displacement.

“It’s packed with lots of information and food for thought,” Friesen said. “There’s an artist’s spin on it, too — a way of visualizing history that really brings it to life. And the combination of both exhibits has led to some fascinating conversations.”

Friesen notes that this season also features a wide variety of pieces by gifted local artists, as well.

A historic home for modern voices

Located in the beautifully restored Schwartz House, the Gallery in the Park has become a cultural treasure in southern Manitoba. Originally built in 1902, the heritage home was transformed into a gallery in 2005 thanks to a collaboration between the Town of Altona and Friesens Corporation.

Recent upgrades, including a new roof and siding, help maintain the building’s vintage charm while enhancing its function as a contemporary gallery.

“We typically get well over a thousand visitors during the summer,” said Friesen. “People come from all over Canada and beyond — and they’re always amazed at what we have here. When you sit under the pergola, looking down the water channel from the fountain, you’re just blown away by the beauty.”

Surrounding the gallery is a growing sculpture garden, featuring works by local, national, and international artists — supported by generous donations and the passion of Friends of the Gallery.

“This place is here because of community effort, support, and appreciation,” Friesen added. “And we need lovers of art — people who are curious, thoughtful, and ready to be inspired — to come and see it.”

If you go

Whether you’re drawn to history, fine printmaking, or the simple joy of a walk among sculptures, Gallery in the Park offers a rich and reflective summer experience — one that lingers long after you leave.

Gallery in the Park, located at 245 10th Ave N.W, Altona, is open seasonally from June through September. The Summer Exhibit runs from June 7 – July 31. Admission is free, and all are welcome to explore its rotating exhibits, permanent collection, and serene garden setting.