When it comes to readying your lawn for winter, fuss a lot or a little

Just let the leaves fall where they may, or rake up every last one ahead of winter’s arrival?

There’s no one right answer, according to a researcher at the Guelph Turfgrass Institute (GTI).

Dr. Sara Stricker suggests a creative approach to managing leaves and maintaining healthy biodiversity.

It’s about “finding what works for you,” she said.

“You have to look at what you currently have in your backyard and how you want to use your backyard.”

Rather than following a standardized approach to caring for a healthy lawn, Stricker promotes strategically using your space in a way that fits with your lifestyle, goals and aesthetic.

“I have in my backyard what I call the ‘let it be corner’ where there’s leaves on it, there’s weeds in it – whatever grows, grows,” said Stricker, adding she’s fenced this section of the yard off to prevent her dog from rummaging through the dirt.

Still, some care should be taken if you’re looking to give your lawn a healthy start next spring, she notes. If the layer of fallen leaves is too deep, for instance, the grass might not be getting enough oxygen.

Even during the winter when turf is dormant, it is still essential that it can breathe to ensure a smooth recovery when the climate warms in the spring.

Stricker suggests mulching leaves to assist with decomposition.

“Breaking it up with the lawnmower will help speed up that decomposition and allow the grass blades to sort of peek through the small little chunks,” she said.

When mulching, she recommends shrinking leaves to “less than the size of a quarter. Smaller is better, and being able to see green grass still through your mulch.

“You just will probably have to run over it two to three times, depending on how much leaf coverage you have.”

When it comes to promoting biodiversity on your own property, Stricker shared that garden beds are a great option.

Fallen leaves can be distributed within garden beds, along with hollow stems from flowers, which make excellent nesting sites for insects, such as cavity-nesting bees.

Stacking a woodpile is another creative option to foster insects and pollination. “Making those little niches – that’s a biodiversity refuge,” she said.

“Other practices that are good at this time of year include top dressing, which is where you add extra soil on top and sort of break it in, and that can help even out bumps.”

Stricker said that she uses this technique in places where her dog digs, where she removes weeds, or any other small hole in the soil. She adds fresh grass seed on top to ensure a plentiful sprout in the coming spring.

“It’s never a bad idea to put more grass seed down. It just helps keep the genetics of the turf new and fresh, and can help fill in bare spots as well,” said the turf enthusiast.

Overall, Stricker suggests that your lawn “is probably a lot healthier than you think.”

Stricker says her passion for lawn care extends into the off hour, where she takes home calls to speak with people about the best ways to manage their lawn.

You can connect with her and the team at the Guelph Turfgrass Institute via email at gti@uoguelph.ca.