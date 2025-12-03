Weechi-it-te-win Winter Wonderland Trail of Lights runs next week

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services (WFS) together with Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre and Giishkaandago’ikwe Health Services, are excited to welcome families to the fifth annual McTavish Winter Wonderland Trail Of Lights on December 9 and 10. This much-loved holiday tradition is returning to the Family Healing Program site on McTavish Road in LaVallee Township, and staff from the partnering Tribal Agencies have been busy preparing a magical experience for all ages.

In the weeks leading up to the event, dedicated staff and volunteers have been hard at work hanging hundreds of metres of sparkling Christmas lights, setting up fun inflatable decorations, arranging festive props and creating colourful light displays along the winding forest trail.

Children and families can look forward to visiting Santa, Mrs. Claus, an Elf and even the Grinch, who will be hanging out treat bags and taking photos with visitors. To keep everyone warm and full of holiday cheer, volunteers will be serving hot dogs, soup and hot chocolate throughout the evening.

The Fort Frances Lakers Junior Hockey Team will also be back again this year as enthusiastic volunteers – greeting guests, lending a hand, and snapping photos with fans.

WFS and its partners are sincerely grateful for the community support that brings this family focused event to life.

Special thanks to the Fort Frances Times, B93 The Border, The Fort Frances Lakers, MNP, Galbraith Electric, Cannect Electric, Tom Jones Corporation, Wright Physiotherapy, Cloverleaf Grocery, Webb’s Wholesale, Pro R plumbing and JD plumbing for helping make this years trail of lights shine. A big thank you also to Dennis Robinson Ltd. for once again providing the McTavish property for parking, Tom Veert Contracting for donating tower lights to keep the parking area bright and safe, and Treaty #3 police for assisting with traffic and parking.

WFS and their partners can’t wait to welcome everyone to this years winter wonderland and celebrate the holiday season together. Families are encouraged to dress warmly and are invited to bring a donation for the local food bank. Keep an eye out on the Weechi-it-te-win Facebook page at www.weechi.cal/events for registration and time slits between 4:30p.m. and 8:30p.m.