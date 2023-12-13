Weechi-It-Te-Win hosting Trail Of Lights

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services has announced that due to the overwhelming success of the McTavish Winter Wonderland Trail of Lights last year, they are hosting this free event for the public over two nights this year. Special Projects Coordinator Danielle Bruyere said she and her staff have been hard at work stringing hundreds of meters of lights and placing dozens of large inflatable and holiday themed props around the trail.

“We are very happy that we had over 1,300 visitors attend this one night event last year, but we had extreme traffic congestion with cars waiting down McTavish Road and also a kilometre down the highway,” Danielle said. “This year went to two nights and are asking everyone to book a time slot on our website so we can spread out the visitors over the two days.”

So far over 500 people have pre-registered to visit the Trail Of Lights and the free tickets can be booked at www.Weechi.ca/events by clicking on the Winter Wonderland event”. The trail will be open from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on December 14 and 15 with 30 minute slots available. The Grinch and Santa will be available for pictures.

The Grinch and Santa Claus will both be on hand for visitors at the McTavish Trail of Lights this Thursday and Friday from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. – Robin McCormick photo

”The trail is longer this year with more lights and holiday themed props,” said Danielle.

Free hot chocolate and light food will be served by Weechi-it-te-win staff.

“We are holding these events for families across the district to spend quality time together,” said Executive Director Laurie Rose. “It is a wonderful opportunity to enhance community cohesion and I love to see the families smiling, laughing, creating fun and positive memories.”

Although this is a free event, donations of non perishable food items would be greatly appreciated and donated to local food banks.