Weechi-it-te-win Family Services 5th annual “McTavish Haunted Woods” a frightening fun success

Weechi-it-te win (WFS) hosted its 5th annual “Haunted Woods” on October 29 and 30, in partnership with Gizhewaadiziwin Health Services and Giishkaandago’Ikwe. The partnership of Tribal Health Agencies delivered a thrilling and fun-filled experience for all ages. The spooky event took place along the winding wood trails at WFS Family Healing Program located on McTavish Rd. in LaVallee Township.

There was something for everyone to enjoy. Younger children explored a special Children’s Trail, featuring Halloween themed inflatables, straw bales, and photo stand-ins. Family friendly costumes characters such as Minions roamed the Children’s Trail.

The main trail offered a “Soft Scare” from 4-6 p.m. for younger guests and those wanting a lighter fright, followed by the “Hard Scare” from 6:30-10 p.m. for the thrill seekers. The trails were transformed with decorations, haunting lights, and spooky sound effects. WFS staff and volunteers from the Fort Frances Drama club donned an array of chilling costumes to surprise and scare brave visitors.

Special Project Coordinator Ruthann McGinnis, who organized the event for all ages, was thrilled by the community turn out.

“We had over 2,000 visitors over the two nights,” she said.

“It was wonderful to see so many families engaging and creating fun memories together.”

The agencies’ staff, along with the Muskies and Lakers volunteers, served over 2,000 hotdogs, candy bars, soft drinks, and many gallons each of hot chocolate and soup.

WFS expressed sincere gratitude to local businesses and organizations for their generous support. Tom Veert Contracting Ltd. donated tower lights for the parking lot and gravel for the trail, while Dennis Robinson Ltd. provided parking spaces for visitors. The Muskie Bots and Girls and Fort Frances Lakers Hockey teams not only helped bring scares to life on the trails but also assisted with food service, collecting non-perishable food donations and directing parking.

McGinnis added that she was blown away by how the staff of the agencies came together so efficiently to set up the trail. She said Monday was a busy day cleaning up the Haunted Woods but it went smoothly. Planning is already underway for the upcoming Christmas Trail, set to take place in December. More details will follow soon.