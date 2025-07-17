Weechi-It-Te-Win Family Service presents Children Days

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services is excited to present its popular Children’s Days events on July 29 and 30, 2025, followed by the Honouring Our Children Powwow on July 31, 2025, featuring the host drum, Maango-Inini.

The children’s Days festivities will be held on the Nanicost Grounds in Agency One from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include a variety of fun activities such as bouncy castles, karaoke, face painting, pontoon boat rides, a dunk tank, and much more.

Local First Nations Community Care partners will also be joining in with additional exciting activities, including ice cream and a Slip and Slide kickball game. The Kiwanis Club will be there making their famous mini-donuts.

The Children’s Day events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 29 and 30, while the Powwow Grand Entry will take place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on July 31. The Princess and Brave Pageant at the Powwow will begin at 4 p.m., with on-site registration opening at noon.

“What’s awesome about our event is that they’re for the whole family. It’s a big family get- together, and the feedback we’ve gotten on our activities has been amazing,” said Executive Director Dean Wilson.

“Families are really feeling the pinch with inflation. A lot of hard-working folks are just trying to keep up with the rising costs of food and essentials. We don’t charge anything to come to our family oriented events, but if you can bring a food donations we’ll pass it on to help stock the local food bank. The fun family events are free and are open to everyone in the area.”