Weech-it-te-win and partners hosting fun-filled days for kids and families

Weech-it-te-win along with their Community Partners are hosting two Children’s Days. These fun filled days are for all children in the district – even kids visiting the area) the dates are July 11/12 from 10 a.m. tell 3p.m. With registration at 9:30 a.m. The location of the event is at the Nanicost Grounds. Lunch will be provided both days.

Many activities will make up for the kids to enjoy from bouncy castles, to adapt-a-pet,bubble soccer, caricature, duck pond, woodland art, face painting, ice cream bar, cotton candy will be a available, a magic show, Mr. Richard’s Fun Show, Anishinaabemowin bingo, pontoon races, dunk tank, potato sack races, tug of war, minnow races, face painting, popcorn to enjoy, ring toss, tie dye shirts, and much more. For more information contact Danielle Bruyere at 807-3201 extension 4052 or danielle.bruyere@weechi.ca.

The Woodland Art with Joshua Leclair promises to be an enjoyable and day of learning this craft. The event is July 11/12 from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. Canvas and paint will be supplied.

Weechi-it-te-win Family services is having a Family Face Off Challenge. All are welcome to join for an evening of Family Game Fun. Supper will be provided along with two door prizes. The location is at at Nanicost Gym. For more information call Danielle Bruyere at 274-3201.

Be sure to take in the above events. If you have children the events sound amazing, also the Family Face off will keep everyone on their toes, trying to be the champion of the evening.