Watchdog investigating two northwestern Ontario incidents

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate in relation to separate incidents that took place in the City of Kenora and Pikangikum First Nation

On February 16, 2025, at 5:00 a.m. in the City of Kenora, members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service in the Main Street South area.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested an individual. During the arrest, the individual sustained injuries while exiting the residence and was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, on February 19, 2025, shortly after 9:00 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service in the community.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested an individual. Once in custody, the individual reported an injury. The individual was subsequently transported to the nursing station for treatment.

The OPP has notified the SIU in both instances, which has invoked its mandate. As a result of the SIU mandates, the OPP will not be able to provide further information. Any other inquiries should be directed to siu.inquiries@ontario.ca.