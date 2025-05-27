Wandering rewarding for tourism

New destinations will be discovered this year as Canadians opt to travel closer to home.

A partnership between Destination Northern Ontario and Wandering Women: North of 50 is highlighting the vital role tourism plays in the North as they document their journey across northern Ontario.

Lisa MacLeod, a former Ontario cabinet minister, and Susan Truppe, a former member of Parliament, have formed Secord Strategies, Wandering Women: North of 50.

The initiative, which involves the women travelling across Ontario, aims to spotlight Canada’s landscapes and bolster domestic tourism.

“Women are responsible for 80 per cent of the travel decisions that are made in Canada,” MacLeod said.

“We have an economic influence of about $1.3 trillion in consumer spending in this country, and we spend $20 billion a year in the United States,” MacLeod said.

“If we even repatriated as Canadian women, over $53 billion of that, we would create 40,000 jobs. That’s a lot of jobs.”

She said tourism is a staple in every community, which gave her the inspiration for the initiative.

“I called my former chief of staff (Truppe) and said, ‘Hey, let’s get together. We’re both over 50. Let’s tour the province,’” MacLeod said.

“She agreed to go on the road with me, and she’s still talking to me, and this is really good.”

The women worked in collaboration with six Ontario tourism leaders: Niagara Tourism, Ontario’s Central Counties, Destination Northern Ontario, Ontario’s Highlands, Kawartha Northumberland and Southeast Ontario to develop an Ontario itinerary for May.

Then the pair began their journey.

“I live in Ottawa. We met in Toronto under the CN Tower on the first day,” MacLeod said.

“We decided to start at Laura Secord’s homestead in Toronto. We did a symbolic walk with her great, great, great granddaughter to start this journey of wandering women, because she was Canada’s first heroine — she saved our country from the American invasion.”

Travelling by recreational vehicle (RV) through Killarney, Sudbury, Manitoulin and Sault Ste. Marie, the pair made their way to Northwestern Ontario. They interviewed women in women-led businesses as well as women who are tourists from across Canada and other countries and documented their journey on social media.

MacLeod is no stranger to Thunder Bay and couldn’t wait to return.

“Thunder Bay is one of the most underrated tourism destinations in Canada,” she said. “If you don’t go to Thunder Bay, you’re missing out.”

When she is in town, MacLeod says she “has to visit” the Anishinaabe Art Gallery that is owned by Louise Thomas and also visits the Terry Fox monument.

“Terry Fox is a sleeping giant himself, and on Lake Superior, he is a superior individual, and is probably the most important Canadian in modern-day history,” she said. “I love the waterfront. It’s just beautiful. I’ve kayaked, paddle boarded, I’ve gone sailing there in the past, and I love it. It’s absolutely incredible. There’s excellent cuisine and when you go out a little bit further on a day trip to Silver Islet, to me, is one of the most unique places I’ve ever been.”

David MacLachlan, executive director of Destination Northern Ontario, said encouraging Canadians to discover the richness of their own backyards not only drives economic recovery but also reinforces the importance of tourism as a catalyst for community resilience.

“By supporting local businesses, preserving our cultural heritage, and promoting sustainable stewardship of our natural landscapes, we ensure that the benefits of travel are felt by every corner of Northern Ontario,” he said.

He added that the women’s journey is helped by funding through various travel regions and tourism departments across the country with whom they are working. These sponsoring organizations help build the women’s itineraries and activities to highlight as they’re travelling.

“We’ve worked with about 24 destination partners to pull together the Northern Ontario itinerary, including Tourism Thunder Bay,” he said.

Stay connected with the Wandering Women: North of 50 adventure across Northern Ontario and receive behind-the-scenes stories, travel visuals, and updates from the road online by following Wandering Women on social media or visiting Secord Strategies to subscribe to email updates.