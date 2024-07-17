Walk On The Wild Side breaks a new trail

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, the Walk on the Wild Side club, “Thee Pro Walkers!” met for Meeting #4, at 9 am. We met at Red Pine trails in Nestor Falls to help clean the trails. Present at the meeting was Kinnley, Melaina, Charlie P, Charlie D, Emily, Sydney, Georgia, Miles, Neal, Hailey, Olivia, Jonnalynn, myself, and the leaders Amy, Melinda and Krista. President Miles called the meeting to order and we said the 4-H pledge. It was a warm, but cloudy day, and it sprinkled a bit. There were not very many bugs so that was nice! We gathered at the cemetery and met up with Tim Warner who manages the trails. We got to break a new trail because the old trail was wet. Eventually we had to turn around because of beavers. We got back to the entry around 12:30 and we went to bass lake for our Fun day! Our friends and family met us at the park where we got to swim and play! The leaders provided a nice lunch. Our next meeting is going to be before the Emo Fair. We will need to complete a display board for the 4-H Exhibition Hall that shows people what we did and learned during our club. The Walk on the Wildside project was an awesome experience!

Thee Pro Walkers made a significant contribution to the Community of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls. They undertook the maintenance of the Red Pine Trail, clearing a large section of the southern 2K walk. https://www.facebook.com/ share/p/zRA2VVXPkk8UM5Xa/. Basic trail clearing also took place on the trails that will be used for the Nestor Falls Triple “P” Fun Race that is taking place July 20th, https://www.facebook.com/share/v/JieguzxxvdcieoGm/.