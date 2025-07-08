‘Vital’ funding available to eligible applicants

Rural municipalities, Indigenous communities, non-profit groups and small businesses have until early fall to try and tap into a $20-million provincial fund for eligible community projects over the next two years.

An application period for the fund was launched at the end of June and closes on Sept. 24, according to the Ministry of Rural Affairs.

If approved, the funds can be used to develop strategies to retain workers, diversify local economies or repair or enhance existing community infrastructure, a ministry backgrounder says.

The Rural Ontario Development program was expanded in January, “In the face of (U.S.) tariffs and economic uncertainty,” the ministry said.

Under the program, large infrastructure upgrades could qualify for up to $250,000. Another funding “stream” offers up to $150,000 for the development of economic plans, the ministry backgrounder says.

In a provincial news release, Association of Municipalities of Ontario president Robin Jones called the funding “vital amidst current trade disruptions, tariffs and looming economic downturn..”

Jones is the mayor of Westport in southeastern Ontario.