Vet program given ‘redesign’

Rural veterinarians who visit farms for livestock checkups and emergencies will see their compensation increase by nine per cent under a revamped provincial financial assistance program starting on April 1.

The upgrade and other changes to Ontario’s veterinary assistance program (VAP) — including additional eligible types of livestock — were announced this week.

The “redesign” of the 81-year-old assistance program “is an important first step in strengthening the program to better support agricultural production,” Northern Economic Development and Growth Minister George Pirie said in a news release.

A review of the assistance program in 2024 included input from veterinarians and farmers. The last time the program was reviewed was in 2004.

Beef Farmers of Ontario president Jason Leblond said the province’s beef cattle industry can’t thrive without veterinarians trained and experienced in dealing with large animals.

“We look forward to working with the government to strengthen the program and ensure beef farmers have reliable access to critical veterinary care services,” Leblond said in the province’s news release.

Other program updates to take effect on April 1 include expanded eligibility, a streamlined application process and the program’s inclusion of veterinary technicians, the province said.

“These changes will expand the accessibility of (veterinary technicians) services in high-need northern regions,” said Elise Wickett, executive director of the Ontario Association of Registered Veterinary Technicians.

Honeybees, as well as fish raised in aqua-culture operations, will also be considered livestock under the assistance program.

Eligible veterinarians can apply to the program for the 2026-2027 fiscal year in late March, the news release said.

Northern Ontario continues to face a shortage of veterinarians, particularly those who specialize in large livestock like horses and cattle.

Three years ago, the province began offering new veterinarians financial incentives of up to $50,000 over five years if they would commit to serving in under-serviced areas like Northwestern Ontario.

The province earmarked $5 million for that initiative, which is slated to be available until the end of 2032.