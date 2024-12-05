Vendor services, activities sought for city events

Applications are being accepted by the City of Thunder Bay for the 2025 events series.

Each of these events provides opportunities for networking, making connections, creativity, and community pride.

Karen Kadolph, the city’s special event developer, said that food vendors, event vendors, musicians, artists/artisans, and community groups help make these gatherings a true reflection of the talent in our community.

“The city is seeking a variety of family-friendly services and activities, including face painting, balloon artistry, temporary tattoos, and other captivating offerings that contribute to a lively and festive atmosphere,” Kadolph said.

“Vendors offering interactive, culturally diverse, and engaging activities and opportunities are encouraged to apply.”

There will be 14 event dates, including the popular Live on the Waterfront summer series featured in the 2025 events series lineup.

The events include:

Quest: Tech and Gaming: May 9 and 10.

Kite Festival: June 8.

Canada Day: July 1.

Teddy Bears Picnic: July 8.

Live on the Waterfront: Wednesday evenings from July 16 to Aug. 20.

Live on the Waterfront: Summer Send-off, Aug. 27 and 28.

Arts & Culture Under the Lights: Sept. 19.

Culture Days: Sept. 19 through Oct. 12.

“We are working on expanding Quest: Tech and Gaming into the curling rink at the Fort William Gardens,”Kadolph said, adding that’s a “really neat event” with fun activities that showcase science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The Teddy Bear’s Picnic increased from 2,500 visitors two years ago to more than 4,000 this year and Kadolph said they also saw great numbers on Canada Day.

“We are going to change the hours (on July 1) and go to an evening format again but we still don’t have fireworks,” she said. “Fort William Historical Park has programming during the day, so we’re going to fill the evening gap at the waterfront.”

She added that Live on the Waterfront and the Summer Send-off are going to be “lots of fun,” but there are teasers that she can’t quite give away just yet.

The events are all free to the public and draw tens of thousands of attendees each year, providing great opportunities to showcase services and talents to a broad audience.

Applicants are reminded that there are fees payable to the city to operate at the events. Visit www.thunderbay.ca/events for more information and application forms, which must be submitted by Feb. 28, 2025.