Vehicles searched, suspected cocaine found near Thunder Bay

Two London, Ont. women, a Toronto man and a 17-year-old youth were charged with drug-related offences on Wednesday after provincial police seized about $22,000 worth of illegal drugs from a sedan in Shuniah Township.

Police said an officer encountered the four accused around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 11-17 when the sedan they were travelling in was stopped near the Lakeshore Drive intersection.

“A search of the vehicle revealed suspected cocaine, fentanyl and other items related to drug trafficking,” a provincial news release said.

According to the news release, London, Ont. residents Leshaunda Murray, 30, and Sky Brown 31, along with an unidentified 17-year-old and 29-year-old Toronto resident Kyler Johnson were each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, police said.

Murray was additionally charged with failing to surrender a motor-vehicle permit, driving without a valid permit and driving with cannabis readily available, the release said.

Johnson is also accused of breaching a recognizance, the release said.

All four accused were to appear in Thunder Bay court on Thursday for a bail hearing. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The accused youth can’t be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, three area men and an area woman were charged with drug-related offences in a separate incident after provincial police seized $14,000 worth of cocaine, crystal meth and cannabis during a traffic stop just outside Marathon.

Police said the seizure occurred after a man investigators claim was the subject of an outstanding warrant was spotted driving a different sedan in the area of Highway 17 and Peninsula Road.

According to a separate OPP news release, Schreiber resident Geoffrey Barry, 35, Terrace Bay resident Ian Turner, 34, and 28-year-old Pays Plat First Nation resident Kristian Bouchard were each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis in a public place.

Also arrested, police said, was 35-year-old Marathon resident Bradley Pawlowski, who was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose trafficking and possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis in a public place.

Pawlowski was to appear at a bail hearing on Wednesday, the news release said. The three other accused were released from custody and are to appear in Marathon court on Oct. 16.

None of the charges have been proven in court.