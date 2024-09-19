Vehicle in ditch reported by public results in impaired charges

(Fort Frances, ON) – Investigation of a collision leads to impaired charges.

On September 18th, 2024, at approximately 3:00 a.m. members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a motor vehicle collision on Kings Highway 600 in Lake Of The Woods Township.

Police learned that a single motor vehicle had entered a ditch.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

As a result, a 35-year-old Kenora man has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on October 21, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

POLICE STILL SEEKING MISSING MAN

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON)- Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to actively search for Jeremy SERGERIE, 23 years old, from Sioux Lookout. An updated list of belongings and clothing articles he was last seen with is being provided for public awareness. Should you happen upon any of the below listed items, investigators are requesting that you refrain from moving or handling these articles in any way and immediately contact police.

Jeremy was reported missing after failing to return to his residence. He is described as First Nations male, 5’8″ with a slight build and short black hair. He was last seen on Friday morning, June 21st, 2024, walking into a wooded area behind Cedar Crescent in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.

Jeremy left wearing a yellow hoodie sweater, dark coloured t-shirt, black pants, brown Timberland boots, carrying an assortment of bags including a green backpack, black duffel bag, and light brown satchel. Included with his belongings are a pair of grey running shoes, a high-visibility hunter orange vest, a wooden handled axe, a wooden handled hatchet, a black miniature fishing rod, a 5″ hunting knife with a brown wooden handle and light brown leather sheath, and a PS4 gaming system, controller, and games.

Police and family are concerned for Jeremy’s safety. If you have had any contact with Jeremy or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

TRAFFIC STOP RESULTS IN MANY CHARGES FOR A FORT FRANCES RESIDENT

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – On September 17th, 2024, at approximately 10:35 p.m. members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Williams Avenue in the Town of Fort Frances.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

As a result, a 23-year-old Fort Frances woman has been arrested and charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drug; Operation While Impaired – over 80; Driving while Prohibited; Fail to Comply with Probation Order (x2); and Fail to Comply with Release Order.

The accused was also issued several Provincial Offence Notices. The accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on September 19th, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

DRYDEN RESIDENTS FACING DRUG CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON) – Two local residents are facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop by the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Dryden OPP detachment.

On September 18, 2024, just before 4:00 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on First Street in the City of Dryden. The investigation resulted in the arrest of two Dryden residents and the seizure of suspected illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, as well as further evidence of drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, two 33-year-old women, both of Dryden, have been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Criminal Code with the following offences: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine; Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000; and Fail to comply with probation order.

The accused individuals have been held remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 20, 2024.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).