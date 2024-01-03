Vehicle collisions, infractions, keep OPP busy over the holidays

Dec. 21–An individual is facing a Stunt Driving charge after being caught driving in a unsafe manor causing excess smoke and noise.

On December 20, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP on general patrol, located a vehicle stopped at an intersection approaching Broadway Avenue in Rainy River Ontario. Officers observed the vehicle at the intersection beginning to spin the rear tires of the vehicle creating a large amount of smoke and noise. The driver released the brakes and began to swerve through the intersection. A traffic stop was conducted on the motor vehicle.

Through investigation, a 31-year-old male from Rainy River, Ontario is facing charges of Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt, as well as Driving while under suspension.

The accused received an immediate 30-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-Day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Rainy River at a later date.

Dec. 27–The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

On December 20, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Second Street East in the Town of Fort Frances. The pedestrian was transported to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

On December 24, 2023, hospital staff advised members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment that the 29-year-old individual had succumbed to their injuries.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and the OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

Dec. 30–The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

On December 30, 2023, shortly after 5:23 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment, Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Dryden Fire Service responded to a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Duke Street in the City of Dryden.

Despite life saving measures, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and the OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Dec. 31–The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On December 31, 2023, just before 11:00 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment along with emergency medical services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision involving two passenger vehicles on Highway 527.

As a result, one individual has been pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The highway remains closed at this time. The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the ongoing investigation.