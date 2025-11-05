V-E Day Celebration

In Europe the war is over.

In Fort Frances the celebrating is over and life has returned more or less to normal.

Because of the news of the war’s end in Europe being released to an expectant world by a news service before it was officially proclaimed by the heads of the governments of Britain, the United States and Russia, Fort Frances, like a number of other Canadian communities had a two-day celebration – Monday in spontaneous response to the first word the war was over, and Tuesday in observance of the officially proclaimed Canadian and British Empire holidays.

Most business places in the town observed both holidays – a number re-opened Monday when workers were advised to return to work and business was ordered resumed – and a few, because of the nature of their business did not shut down at all.

International Falls citizens observed Monday and returned to work Tuesday.

Publication of two issues of the Times Daily-Bulletin was suspended.

The celebration was not – quite naturally – the boisterous affair which followed the end of the war in 1918. The war is not yet over in the Pacific.

With that sobering thought, citizens for the most part, observed the day by church attendance at the Canadian Legion Thanksgiving Service in the Town Hall Tuesday morning.

This, the official V-E Day service locally, was originally planned to be held on the court house lawn. The blizzard Monday night and Tuesday, which transposed the season back to a white winter, forced transfer of the meeting place to the town hall.

J. W. Walker, on behalf of the Town of Fort Frances, opened the Thanksgiving Service following which Rev. A. J. Sinclair, Legion Padre, attired in R.C.A.F. uniform, delivered the V-E Day address. W. T. Russell lead the massed choir singing. Legionnaires were paraded from their Scott Street headquarters to the town hall, where they sat in a body, and back again, by the Fort Frances Drum and Bugle Corps.

Because fighting in Czechoslovakia, which invalued Russian troops, did not cease until midnight Tuesday, official observance of V-E- Day was postponed in that country until today. A day of Thanksgiving will be observed in the United States of America on Sunday.

