US governors sidestep Trump, open trade talks with Canadian premiers

Six US governors seeking to sidestep the Trump administration’s trade war are inviting their Canadian counterparts to a meeting in Boston to discuss preserving the economic lifelines that have long connected New England and Eastern Canada.

Led by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, the joint invitation comes from five governors, mostly Democrats, representing New York, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont. Premiers from Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island are likely to attend. The invitation said the governors’ goal is to reinforce cross-border trade ties as Trump’s tariffs are “making life increasingly more expensive for our people and our businesses,” and added that now is the time for states and provinces to work together to keep trade flowing and protect jobs.

The governors called the relationship “a cherished one, founded on mutual financial advantages and centuries-old familial and cultural bonds that supersede politics.”

Healey warns of billions in costs

In an email response to Canada’s National Observer, the Healey administration warned that Trump’s tariffs on Canadian energy would raise gas and heating oil prices, potentially costing Massachusetts consumers nearly $1.36 billion annually, and up to $3.4 billion across the New England region.

“Canada is Massachusetts’ number one trading partner,” Healey said. “For generations, we have enjoyed a strong partnership and a healthy exchange of energy, lumber, dairy, cars and car parts, seafood and more. Our businesses and our residents all benefit from this relationship.”

But that relationship is now under threat. Healey said President Trump’s tariffs are making it harder for businesses to stay afloat and increasing the cost of essential goods for people across New England and Canada.

The governors called the relationship “a cherished one, founded on mutual financial advantages and centuries-old familial and cultural bonds that supersede politics.”

“That’s why I’m proud to be joining my colleagues from across the northeast in hosting a convening with Canadian premiers in Boston, so that we can discuss how to continue our partnership, lower costs for people, and support local businesses.”

Economic uncertainty in Canada

Trump’s tariffs are already being felt in Ontario, Canada’s largest economy, where Honda paused its $15-billion EV supply chain project in Alliston, citing “changing market conditions” and US trade barriers. Ford, GM, and Stellantis have also slowed or suspended EV production, raising alarm over the future of a sector that supports over 100,000 jobs and contributes $36 billion in exports.

A report from Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office warns that if tariffs persist, the province could lose up to 68,100 jobs this year — nearly doubling by 2029.

Expert: Provinces must seize the moment

Experts say the Boston meeting represents a major opportunity for Canada to assert itself through provincial channels.

Romel Mostafa, director of the Lawrence National Centre for Policy and Management at Ivey Business School, said the Boston meeting presents a rare but important chance for provincial diplomacy to influence trade outcomes. “Such diplomacy can be particularly impactful — especially when it involves US governors who have the ear of the administration and are in a position to speak out on key trade issues,” he said in an email.

Mostafa said it’s crucial for US governors to draw attention to the economic impacts already felt in their own states and Canadian provinces.

At the same time, he cautioned that provincial premiers must present a unified message. “That’s why it is essential for the federal government to lead in crafting a clear and unified set of priorities.” This consistent messaging can then guide provincial-level diplomatic efforts and help ensure coherence in Canada’s engagement with US counterparts, he added.

According to Mostafa, bipartisan support in the US would also be vital in ending Trump’s trade war. “Ideally, we’d see stronger representation from Republican-led states, as these governors may be better positioned to reason with the Trump administration and influence both the pace and terms of the negotiations in a way that ensures fairness for both countries.”

Still, he says, any overture from US governors presents a valuable opportunity that Canada should capitalize on.

Atlantic provinces embrace regional talks

Newfoundland and Labrador welcomed the upcoming meeting, backing stronger regional trade ties and cross-border economic cooperation. In a statement from Premier John Hogan’s office, the province said it is working with Ottawa and other provinces under a “Team Canada” approach to ease trade barriers and support industry growth.

Hogan’s office stressed the importance of maintaining open dialogue with US partners, calling it essential for navigating trade tensions and exploring new ways to strengthen cross-border ties.

To support this effort, the province says it will soon open its first foreign office in Boston, co-located with Global Affairs Canada. “This office will facilitate more conversations on how best to leverage its presence to advance interests of the province in the New England region and the US as a whole.”

The statement pointed to the province’s deep economic ties with the US, noting that in 2023, Newfoundland and Labrador exported approximately $4.5 billion in goods to the United States — representing 37 per cent of its total exports. It also highlighted that between 60 and 80 per cent of the province’s seafood is sold to US markets.

New Brunswick confirmed Premier Susan Holt has received the governors’ invitation. “We thank them for continuing to be collaborative neighbours as we have been for decades,” said Katie Beers, press secretary for the premier.

Last month, a coalition of cross-border Canadian and American mayors also warned that escalating US tariffs could severely damage regional economies. Representing over 270 municipalities through the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, the mayors called for urgent cooperation to avoid a trade war, stressing the region’s importance to more than half of Canada-US trade and over US$6 trillion in annual economic activity.