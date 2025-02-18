Unlocking northern opportunities

Indigenous communities throughout Northwestern Ontario could have better opportunities for economic growth and new business development thanks to a $2.5-million investment from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, (FedNor).

Patty Hajdu, minister of Indigenous Services and minister responsible for FedNor, made the funding announcement Tuesday in Thunder Bay while attending the Neegani-Iishwin Gathering at the Valhalla Inn.

Hajdu said the investments total $2,665,565 for seven initiatives supported and led by Indigenous communities and organizations in the Northwest.

“These initiatives will enhance the ability of First Nations communities to lead and benefit from business development within their traditional territories,” Hajdu told The Chronicle-Journal.

“The projects include the delivery of several critical plans and strategies, the hiring of skilled professionals including economic development officers and business managers, as well as the construction of new facilities and infrastructure and the acquisition of new equipment.”

Audrey Gilbeau, executive director of Nokiiwin Tribal Council Inc., said they are appreciative of the FedNor funding that will support its comprehensive community planning initiative into the implementation phase.

“The initiative process honours community members’ voices and engages all departments in the pursuit of a healthy and prosperous future,” Gilbeau said. “This collaborative effort ensures that communities lay a strong foundation today, paving the way for sustainable growth and well-being for generations to come.”

Peter Collins, chief executive officer of Chi Mino Ozhitoowin, said the Waasigan Transmission Line, which will receive a portion of the funding, will not only strengthen the economy in northern communities, it will create lasting benefits beyond its immediate impact.

“With FedNor’s support, we can unlock new opportunities across the region, driving sustainable growth and prosperity for generations to come,” Collins said.

Hajdu added supporting Indigenous-led initiatives isn’t just about economic reconciliation — it’s about recognizing that Northern Ontario thrives when Indigenous knowledge, leadership and innovation help shape the region’s shared future.

“These community-driven projects create good jobs, build sustainable economies, and strengthen partnerships across Northern Ontario,” she said.

The funding comes from FedNor’s Northern Ontario Development Program stream that supports projects led by municipalities, First Nations, and other organizations and institutions that support community economic development, diversification, job creation and self-reliant communities in Northern Ontario.