United Beef Club tied up learning knots

The first meeting of the United Beef Club was held on May 27, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the LeBlanc residence. Our leaders called the meeting to order followed by the club reciting the 4-H pledge. We started with an icebreaker activity and then elections were held for our president, in which Kennah LeBlanc was elected, Vice President, in which Hayden Haw was elected, Secretary in which Danielle Schram and Addison Brown were both elected and Press reporter in which Sydney Romyn was elected. We then reviewed all the project book material and watched a video on sportsmanship. Our meeting was then adjourned at 9 p.m.

The United Beef Club spent time learning to make a halter and slip knot.

The second meeting of the United Beef club was held on June 10, 2024 at the Haw residence. The meeting was called to order by our president Kennah LeBlanc at 7 p.m. Our meeting consisted of our club reciting the 4-H pledge, reading the minutes of the last meeting, answering our roll call question “What would you change about your project animal and why”. Then we watched a video on how to make a homemade rope halter which each member did and then went outside to practice slip knots with them. After everyone successfully learned the knot, we went and seen Hayden and Carenna’s 4-H steers and then made our way back inside for snacks and refreshments. Our meeting was adjourned at 8:20 p.m.