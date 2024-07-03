United Beef Club – take three

The third meeting of the United Beef club was held on June 24 ,2024 at the Brown residence. The meeting was called to order by our president Kennah LeBlanc at 7pm. Our meeting consisted of our club reciting the 4-H pledge, reading the minutes of the last meeting and an ice breaker activity with dice and 6 possible questions to answer depending on what you rolled. Next we answered our roll call question “What is an important detail to highlight when talking to a potential buyer?”. Then we reviewed the chapter material by splitting up in two groups and filling out a page about marketing your animal. The club then gathered back together to discuss what we wrote down and then members were split into pairs to create sample invitations/letters to hand out to buyers about the auction. Once everyone completed and showed off their invitations to everyone, the meeting was adjourned followed by snacks and refreshments.