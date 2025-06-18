United Beef Club starts season learning about cattle injections

The United Beef Club held its first 4-H meeting on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Angela and Neil Haw’s house. The meeting started with the club members reciting the 4-H pledge, followed by elections and the meeting’s roll call. After that, we watched a short video on injections, then got into groups of two and answered questions on the worksheet using the information from the meetings continents provided. The meeting was adjourned by our presidents, followed by snacks and refreshments.

The second meeting of the United Beef Club was held on June 12, 2025, at Rob and Tami LeBlanc’s house. The Meeting started with the 4-H pledge and the minutes of the last meeting being read, followed by the roll call and an introduction to the guest speaker, Rebecca Cornell, a local vet who was able to come out to our meeting to teach the club about the importance of vaccines and how to properly administer the medication. Next, we went outside to have a demonstration on where to place the needle on a steer the LeBlanc’s had in their handling facility. Rebeca spoke about the proper length of needles, what is important to remember when needling animals and much more. After she was finished, the meeting was adjourned and snacks and refreshments were served.