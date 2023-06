The third meeting of the United Beef Club was held on June 13, 2023, at Neil and Angela Haw’s. After president Andrea Schram called the meeting to order and we recited our 4-H pledge, we completed some housekeeping items before getting into our two assigned groups to work on our club projects. There was lots of great conversation, questions, and ideas. Both groups are nearly finished the displays. The meeting was adjourned at 9 p.m.